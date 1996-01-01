Enantiomeric Excess Practice Problems
A solution of a chiral molecule gives a rotation about 179.9º. Propose a way to tell if the rotation is +180º or −180º.
A mixture consists of 20% of (+)-pentan-2-ol and 80% of (−)-pentan-2-ol. Determine the specific rotation of the mixture if the specific rotation of pure (−)-pentan-2-ol is 13.0º.
A solution was prepared by dissolving 1.8 g of (−)-glyceraldehyde in 9.00 mL of water. The solution was placed in a 100-mm cell and the rotation was then measured at 25℃ using the sodium D line. If the rotation observed was −1.74º, calculate the specific rotation of (−)-glyceraldehyde.
Addition of a chiral molecule to the catalytic reduction of pentan-2-one produces a slightly optically active product. Determine the percentage of (+)-pentan-2-ol and (−)-pentan-2-ol formed in the reaction if the specific rotation of the product is +0.54º. (The rotation of pure (−)-pentan-2-ol at the same condition is 13.0º)
A. (+)-pentan-2-ol = 0.54 % and (−)-pentan-2-ol = 99.46 %
B. (+)-pentan-2-ol = 47.9 % and (−)-pentan-2-ol = 52.1 %
C. (+)-pentan-2-ol = 52.1 % and (−)-pentan-2-ol = 47.9 %
D. (+)-pentan-2-ol = 95.85 % and (−)-pentan-2-ol = 4.15 %
The α- and β-anomer of D-galactose can interconvert via mutarotation.
When the anomers are separately dissolved in water, their individual specific rotation, [α], gradually changes until it reaches +80.2°. Why does this happen?
7.0 g/mL of a substance has an observed rotation of +120°. In a polarimeter tube that is 10 cm long, calculate its specific rotation.
An unknown compound's (+)-isomer has a specific rotation of +148. Calculate its observed rotation if a mixture of it contains 60% (-)-isomer and 40% (+)-isomer.