R and S Configuration Practice Problems
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
(a) (R)-3-Bromo-1-penten-4-yne
(b) Divinylacetylene
The following compound undergoes free radical bromination at the benzylic position. Give the mechanism for the monobromination of the given compound and draw the two stereoisomer products.
Also, assign R and S configurations to the asymmetric carbon atoms in the products.
If there are two enantiomers of limonene in unmarked bottles.
a. What is the possible way to recognize which one is a (+) enantiomer and which one is a (−) enantiomer?
b. What is the configuration of (+)-limonene which smells like orange and (−)-limonene which smells like lemon?
Identify the (R) or (S) configuration of the asymmetric carbon atoms in the following molecules.
Designate the configuration of each asymmetric carbon as (R) or (S) in the following molecules.
Assign the (R) or (S) configuration to the asymmetric carbons in the following molecules.
The structure of 3,4,4-trimethylpent-1-yne is given below. When pure (S)-3,4,4-trimethylpent-1-yne is reacted with two equivalents of hydrogen over a platinum catalyst then (R)-2,2,3-trimethylpentane is produced. The reactant is named 'S' while the product is named 'R'. Explain if this change of configuration in the product is due to inversion or something else.
For the IUPAC name (R)-3-isopropyl-6-methylhept-1-ene, draw the structure of the compound.
Draw the skeletal structure that corresponds to the name (1R,2S)-1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane.
Illustrate the line-angle formula that corresponds to the following compound.
(R)-3-chloro-3-isopropylcyclopent-1-ene
What is the line-angle formula that corresponds to the following molecule?
(S,Z)-4-chloronon-2-en-7-yne
Draw the structure of the compound with the name (3S,5E)-3-chloro-7-methylocta-1,5-diene.
Provide the structure appropriate for the IUPAC name ( S )-5-isopropyl-2,7-dimethyloct-3-yne.
Dextroamphetamine is a commercially available drug used as a CNS stimulant. Looking at the structure of dextroamphetamine given below, determine the absolute configuration (R or S) of its asymmetric carbon.
Draw structures consistent with the names given below.
a. (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromo-4-methylpentane
b. (R)-1-bromo-1-iodopropane
c. an achiral stereoisomer of 1,2-dimethylcyclopentane
Draw perspective formulas consistent with the compound names given below.
a. (R)-butan-2-ol
b. (S)-2,3-dichloro-2-methylhexane
Draw perspective formulas consistent with the compound names given below.
a. (2S,3R)-3-methylhexan-2-ol
b. (R)-1,2-dichloropentane
The following synthesis is carried out using the Grignards reagent labeled with the radioactive carbon (14C) to get the isomers shown below. Identify which stereoisomer in the products is S and which one is R.
Assign the absolute configurations to the chiral centers in the following structures.
The naturally occurring stereoisomer of amino acid isoleucine is (2S,3S)-isoleucine. Identify the structure which represents this stereoisomer.
Valine has two stereoisomers. The S enantiomer occurs naturally. Identify the S-valine among the following structures.
Tramadol is used as an analgesic drug. Determine the configuration of each of its chiral centers in the structure shown below.
For each of the following structures, assign the configuration of each asymmetric carbon, determine the structure as chiral or achiral, show any plane of symmetry and label any meso structure.
The structure of 3-bromo-4-methylpent-1-ene is given below. When (S)-3-bromo-4-methylpent-1-ene reacts with hydrogen gas in the presence of a platinum catalyst then (R)-3-bromo-2-methylpentane is produced.
a. Draw the reaction equation showing the stereochemistry of the reactant and the product.
b. Determine whether the configuration of the chiral center was retained or inverted during hydrogenation.