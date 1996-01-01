Functional Groups Practice Problems
Classify each of the following organic compounds and circle the functional groups in their structures.
a. HCOOH
b. CH3CON(CH3)2
c. CH3NH2
Classify each of the following organic compounds and circle the functional groups in their structures.
a.
b. CH2=CHCHO
c. CH3COOCH3
Build a Lewis structure for each of the listed molecules and name their functional groups.
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the provided compounds and classify them based on their functional groups.
Generate the Lewis structures for the given compounds. Identify the class of each compound based on their functional groups.
Draw a lewis structure of the given compounds. Based on their functional group, classify each as an alkene, ketone, aldehyde, carboxylic acid, ether, or alcohol.
Draw the lewis structures of the following organic compounds. Classify each as an alkene, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ether, or alcohol.
a. CH3CH(OH)CH3
b. CH3CHO
c. CH2CHCOCH3
Consider the line-angle structure of cyclohex-3-ene-1-carboxylic acid given below, and answer the following:
(a) How many carbons are there in the molecule?
(b) Identify the marked carbons as 1°, 2°, 3°, or 4°.
(c) How many hydrogen atoms are bonded to the marked carbon?
What functional groups are possible in a molecule with the molecular formula C5H10O?
In the following molecule, which of the marked thiol groups is primary (1°), which is secondary (2°), and which is tertiary (3°)?
Label the following carbocation as primary (1°), secondary (2°), tertiary (3°), or quaternary (4°).
Classify the following carbocation as primary (1°), secondary (2°), tertiary (3°), or quaternary (4°), based on the carbon atom with the positive charge.
The indicated carbon atoms comprise the ether functional group in the compounds below. Determine the degrees of these carbons.
Draw all the possible alkyne isomers with the molecular formula C5H8, and assign common and systematic names to each.
Draw all the possible isomers with the molecular formula C4H9Cl, and determine how many are:
a. Primary (1°) alkyl halides.
b. Secondary (2°) alkyl halides.
c. Tertiary (3°) alkyl halides.
Determine the number of carbon atoms that are involved in the planar double-bond system in the given structure.
Determine the number of carbon atoms that are involved in the planar double-bond system in the given structures.
Predict how many monobrominated products each of the following compounds can produce.
a. (CH3)2C=CHC≡CH
b. CH2=CH-C≡CCH3
Predict how many dibrominated products each of the following compounds can produce (including stereoisomers).
a. CH2=CH—CH=CH2
b. CH3C≡CCH3
Classify each of the given structures as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
How many primary (1°), secondary (2°), and tertiary (3°) carbons does the following compound have?
Gambierol is a toxin from marine algal bloom that is responsible for fish poisoning. A group of scientists from Tohoku University, Japan has reported its isolation and structure determination in 1993. The structure was found to have a large number of fused rings.
(a) Determine the number of ether groups present?
(b) Determine the number of alcohol groups present, and classify each of them as 1°, 2°, or 3°.
(c) Identify if there are any other functional groups.