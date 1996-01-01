Ozonolysis Practice Problems
What are the products formed when the following alkene is treated with ozone followed by dimethyl sulfide?
Molozonide formation is expected to occur in a stereospecific manner. Why? Draw the distinct molozonides formed when (E)- and (Z)-2,2,4-trimethylhex-3-ene undergo ozonolysis.
There are two possible alkenes that, under the conditions of ozonolysis, would produce isobutyraldehyde and butan-2-one. One of them is illustrated below. Draw the other alkene.
Suggest an alkene that would produce the following ketone and aldehyde via an ozonolysis reaction.
Illustrate the product(s) formed when the given molecule undergoes a reaction with (1) ozone (O 3) and then with (2) CH3SCH3.
Identify the product(s) formed when the following molecule undergoes an ozonolysis reaction.
Reaction with (1) O3 and then with (2) CH 3SCH3.
Suggest the synthesis of the following carbonyl compound using the ozonolysis reaction of an alkene.
Suggest the synthesis of the given carbonyl compounds using the ozonolysis reaction of an alkene.
Draw the major products formed when the following compound undergoes ozonolysis, followed by treatment with (CH3)2S.
Draw the major products formed when the following compound undergoes ozonolysis, followed by treatment with (CH3)2S.
Provide the structure of alkene which gives the following product after treatment with ozone and then with (CH3)2S.
Draw the products obtained when the following alkene undergoes ozonolysis, followed by treatment with (CH3)2S.
Draw the products obtained when the below-given alkene undergoes ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
Draw the major products formed when the following compound undergoes ozonolysis, followed by treatment with (CH3)2S.
Draw the major products formed when the following compound undergoes ozonolysis, followed by treatment with (CH3)2S.
An alkene produces the below-given compound in a reaction with ozone and then treatment with (CH3)2S. Determine the structure of the alkene.
The following product was obtained by the ozolysis of an alkene followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide. Identify the structure of the alkene.
Predict the alkene which produces the following products when subjected to ozolysis followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
Give the major products for the ozonolysis of alkene shown below.
2-Methylbut-2-ene + ozone at −78 °C, then (CH3)2S
Draw the reaction intermediates and major products for the following reactions.
Show the stereochemistry where applicable.
Myrcene is a pleasant-smelling compound found in many fruits including mangoes. Predict the products obtained when myrcene reacts with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide.
Predict the products when the given compounds are treated with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide.
Predict the products when the given compounds are treated with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide.
Predict the alkene that would yield the following products when treated with ozone and dimethyl sulfide.
Predict the alkene that would yield the following products when treated with ozone and dimethyl sulfide.
When an unknown compound was allowed to react with ozone, followed by dimethyl sulfide and a small amount of water, it produced acetic acid, 3-methylbutan-2-one, and 3-oxopenatanoic acid. Determine the structure of the unknown compound. Which information can not be determined with this reaction?