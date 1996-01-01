Fischer Projection Practice Problems
Consider the following molecules:
Draw a mirror image for each of the two molecules. Determine whether the mirror image is the same molecule or the enantiomer of the original molecule. If there is any symmetry plane present, draw the plane.
Consider the following set of Fischer formulas:
Use the first structure as the model and identify its relationship with the rest of the structures in this set.
Identify relationships as: Same molecules, constitutional isomer, enantiomer, or diastereomer.
An error was made when attempting to view the line-angle structure of L-Threose from a specified direction in order to convert it to the Fischer projection. What was the error?
Transform the following line-angle representation into its corresponding Fischer projection.