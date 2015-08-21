10. Addition Reactions
Oxidative Cleavage Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which alkene from the list below would undergo an oxidative cleavage to produce a ketone with four carbon atoms as a single product?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alkene having the molecular formula C8H16 is treated with a warm concentrated solution of potassium permanganate. The reaction produces two moles of butanoic acid (C3H8COOH). Determine the structure of the alkene. Can this reaction determine the structure of the alkene with complete certainty?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following reaction, draw the structure of the major product:
Draw the structures of intermediates, if there are any. If applicable, include the stereochemistry of the final product.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw product(s) for the following alkene oxidation reaction:
cyclohexene + warn, conc. KMnO4