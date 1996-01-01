Degrees of Unsaturation Practice Problems
A hydrocarbon is composed of ten carbon atoms with four pi bonds and two rings in its structure. Write its molecular formula.
C19H28O2 is the molecular formula for testosterone, which is a steroidal hormone having only two pi bonds in its structure. With the given information, what else can be determined about its structure?
Determine the index of hydrogen deficiency for the following molecule based on its structure.
Find the degree of unsaturation of C2H5N and show all four constitutional isomers having this formula.
Determine the degree of unsaturation for the compound with molecular formula C11H9NO3.
Determine the degree of unsaturation for the compound having the following structure.
Draw the possible structures of acyclic compounds with the molecular formula C4H8 based on the degree of unsaturation.
Draw the possible structures of cyclic compounds with the molecular formula C4H6 based on the degree of unsaturation.
Determine the molecular formula for a hydrocarbon that consists of six carbon atoms, has three double bonds (π bonds), and does not contain any rings.
Determine the molecular formula of the hydrocarbon described below.
It consists of 12 carbon atoms, has 4 double bonds (π bonds), and 3 rings.