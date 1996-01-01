Dihydroxylation Practice Problems
Show suitable reagents to carry out the below-given conversion.
trans-But-2-ene to (d,l)-butane-2,3-diol
Show suitable reagents to carry out the below-given conversion.
cis-but-2-ene to meso-butane-2,3-diol
What is (are) the expected product(s) of the given reaction? Specify the relative stereochemistry of the outcome. If a racemic mixture is formed, draw both of the enantiomers.
Give the expected product(s) of the given reaction and identify its relative stereochemistry. If a racemic mixture is produced, draw both of the enantiomers.
Give the product(s) formed when the given molecule reacts with OsO4, followed by NaHSO3, H2O.
Determine the product(s) formed when the given molecule reacts with (1) OsO 4 and then with (2) NaHSO3.
What is(are) the reagent(s) needed for (4R,5S)-1-isopropyl-4,5-dimethylcyclohex-1-ene to form (1S,2S,4R,5S)-1-isopropyl-4,5-dimethylcyclohexane-1,2-diol?
A different number of pericyclic reactions was previously studied. Draw the arrow-pushing mechanism of the following reaction.
Determine which of the given organic compounds would give a positive permanganate test in a cold solution. (Recall that a positive permanganate test turns the KMnO4 solution from purple to brown.)
Determine the product(s) for the given reaction below.
Indicate the stereochemistry, and draw both enantiomers if the product is a racemic mixture.
Why, when utilizing a terminal alkene, is it not required to display the relative stereochemical outcome of the product in the reaction below?
Draw the reaction intermediates and major products for the following reactions.
Show the stereochemistry where applicable.
Show the complete reaction for the formation of the given molecule, starting with a suitable cyclic alkene.
Show the complete reaction for the formation of the given molecule, starting with a suitable cyclic alkene.
What are the major products formed during the reactions given below? Also, provide their stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. cycloheptene + KMnO4/H2O (cold, dilute)
b. cycloheptene + peroxyacetic acid in diethyl ether, followed by H2O/H+
(a) Propose a mechanism for epoxidation and acid-catalyzed ring opening of trans-hex-3-ene.
(b) Predict the final product for the reaction of cis-hex-3-ene under the same conditions.
What are the major products formed during the reactions given below? Also, provide their stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. cis-hex-3-ene + OsO4/H2O2
b. cis-hex-3-ene + peroxyacetic acid, followed by H+, H2O
Draw the reaction intermediates and major products for the following reactions.
Show the stereochemistry where applicable.