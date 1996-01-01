Naming Amines Practice Problems
For the nitrogen-containing compounds given below, classify the functional group and write an appropriate IUPAC name.
Provide reasonable structures for the names given below:
a. 2,3-dimethylhexan-2-amine
b. N,N-dimethyl-2-butanamine
c. 2-propanamine
Determine the systematic and common names for the molecule given below, and specify if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Determine the systematic and common names for the molecule given below, and specify if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Determine the condensed and skeletal structure of the amine given below.
N,N-diethylpropan-1-amine
Provide the condensed and skeletal structure of the amine given below.
4-ethyl-3-methylheptan-1-amine
Illustrate the condensed and skeletal structure of the amine given below.
N,N-diisopropylhexan-3-amine
Determine the IUPAC and common names, if any, for the given amine and indicate if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for the given amine. Determine if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Write the IUPAC name and indicate if the amine is primary, secondary, or tertiary: