17. Aromaticity
Huckel's Rule Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the given molecule aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic? If it is aromatic, what is the n in Huckel's rule? If not, then why does it violate the aromaticity rule?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the molecule shown below is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. If it is aromatic, calculate its n from Hückel's rule. If not, explain how it violates the aromaticity requirements.