SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart) Practice Problems
Consider the following reactants,
What kind of elimination reaction is anticipated to take place with this condition?
Consider the given reactants,
What kind of elimination reaction is expected to happen with this condition?
When stereochemistry is considered, what is the product of the following elimination reaction?
Consider the reactions below:
Which reaction, SN2 or E2, would occur at a higher temperature?
a. Draw the major products for each of the following reactions.
b. Determine whether each of these reactions follows an E2 or an E1 mechanism.
Draw the major products for the given reaction. Show stereochemistry where applicable.
- trans-1-bromo-2-ethylcyclohexane + CH3O−
Draw the major products for the given reaction. Show stereochemistry where applicable.
- cis-1-bromo-2-ethylcyclohexane + CH3O−
Draw the major products expected from the elimination reaction of 4-bromo-2,4-dimethylpent-2-ene with methoxide ion.
A small amount of a by-product is obtained during the Williamson ether synthesis of ethyl propyl ether using ethyl bromide. Draw the structure of this product.
A small amount of a by-product is obtained during the Williamson ether synthesis of ethyl propyl ether using propyl iodide. Draw the structure of this product.
Draw the three products formed in a reaction between 2-iodo-2-methylpropane and the aqueous solution of ethanol.
Draw the major elimination products of the following reaction, show their stereochemistry, and indicate the major and minor stereoisomers.
- trans-1-bromo-2-propylcyclohexane + concentrated CH3O−
Draw the SN2 and E2 products expected from the following reaction. Show stereochemistry where applicable.
- (2R,3R)-2-bromo-3-methylhexane + CH3O−
Draw the products for the below-given reaction and propose a suitable mechanism for their formation.
Draw the major elimination products of the following reaction, show their stereochemistry, and indicate the major and minor stereoisomers.
- trans-1-bromo-3-propylcyclohexane + concentrated CH3O−
a. Draw the major products of the following reaction.
- cis-1-bromo-2-methylcyclopentane + CH3O−
b. Are these products all optically active?
Predict the major elimination products of the below-given compound with a weak base and with a strong base.
Draw the product(s) obtained in the following reaction of the stereoisomer of 2-bromo-1,3,5-trimethylcyclohexane.
When pure (3R,4R)-3-iodo-3,4-dimethylhexane is heated with sodium ethoxide in ethanol, it produces a mixture of three alkenes. Draw a mechanism that accounts for the formation of the three alkenes.
Determine the mechanism for the following reaction (E1, E2, SN1, or SN2).
In the case of multiple products, explain which one is the major product.
Write a balanced chemical equation that corresponds to the following reaction. Show the expected major product in the chemical equation you write.
Give the products of the reaction between a benzyl bromide derivative and sodium cyanide shown below.
When 1-chloro-2-methylcyclopentane is heated in methanol, the reaction yields two substitution and two elimination products. Predict the products and draw plausible mechanism for the formation of each product.
Alkyl halides when reacting with strong bases/nucleophiles often produce a mixture of substitution and elimination products. Draw expected products for the reaction between 1-iodo-2-methylcyclohexane and sodium methoxide. Note that Zaitsev's rule applies for E2 reactions when the base is not bulky.
For the following reaction, predict whether the major product will be a substitution product or an elimination product. Write the major product of the reaction.
Determine the elimination mechanism for the following reaction (E1 or E2, ignore substitution).
Predict major and minor elimination products of this reaction.
Determine the mechanism for the following reaction (E1 or E2).
In the case of multiple products, explain which one is the major product.
For the following reaction, write a mechanism that accounts for the formation of the shown products: