12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions Summary Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Complete the following multistep synthesis in two steps. (Note: use a tosyl ester formation as one of the steps.)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In each case, show how alcohol can be converted into the given halides (chloride, bromide, and iodide).
a. 1-halopropane (halo = chloro, bromo, iodo)
b. halocyclohexane
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the final products of each of the reactions given below.
a. Cyclopentylmethanol + TsCl/pyridine
b. product of (a) +LiAlH4
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the expected products when the following two alcohols are treated with each of the given reagents.
Reagents: (1) HCl, ZnCl2; (2) HBr; (3) PBr3; (4) P/I2; and (5) SOCl2.
Alcohols: a. propan-1-ol ; b. 2-methylpropan-2-ol