Leaving Group Conversions Summary Practice Problems

Predict the expected products when the following two alcohols are treated with each of the given reagents.

Reagents: (1) HCl, ZnCl 2 ; (2) HBr; (3) PBr 3 ; (4) P/I 2 ; and (5) SOCl 2 .

Alcohols: a. propan-1-ol ; b. 2-methylpropan-2-ol