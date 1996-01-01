Structure Determination without Mass Spect Practice Problems
When bromoethane reacts with NH3, the initial two products are compounds H and J. Compound H and acetone react to form compound K, while compound J and acetone react to form L. The IR spectra of K and L are shown below.
<IMAGE>
Are the following compounds correctly identified?
<IMAGE>
Identify the possible functional group that the compound with the provided molecular formula can have in its IR spectra. Remember to use the molecular formula in your analysis.
C4H6O4
For the following 1H NMR spectrum and the given molecular formula, determine the possible structure of the carbonyl molecule.
For the following 1H NMR spectrum and the given molecular formula, determine the plausible structure of the organic compound.
(Hint: There is a presence of C=O based on the IR spectrum of this compound that is not shown here.)
The spectrum information below is displayed as we see it in research journals. Draw the structure of the given data set.
C6H12O2: 1H NMR: δ 1.19 (6H, doublet), 1.21 (3H, triplet), 2.41 (2H, quartet), 4.93 (1H, septet); IR (cm-1): 1750, 1210
When 2-chloro-2,3-dimethylbutane is treated with different strong bases then elimination causes the formation of two isomers (A and B) with formula C6H12. When sodium hydroxide is used as a base then the major product is isomer A and when tert-butoxide is used as a base then the isomer B is formed in a higher quantity.
a. Determine the structures of the two isomers using the NMR spectra given below.
b. Explain why isomer A predominates when sodium hydroxide is used while isomer B predominates when tert-butoxide is used.
How can the following compounds be distinguished using only the techniques listed below and no other information?
a. using proton NMR spectroscopy
b. using 13C NMR with DEPT experiments.
c. using Infrared spectroscopy
The 1H and 13C NMR spectrum of an unknown amine with the molecular formula C3H9N is given below. Propose the structure of this compound and show peak assignment for all the protons in it.
A plant was used to add bromine across the double bond of prop-1-ene to produce 1,2-dibromopropane. A malfunction in the controller caused a rise in the reaction temperature due to which several impurities were formed along with the product. The NMR spectrum of one such impurity is given below. Determine the structure of this impurity using this spectrum and assign peaks to the protons present in this structure.