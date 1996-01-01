Aldol Condensation Practice Problems
Write the complete mechanism for the aldol condensation of acetophenone catalyzed by an acid.
Write the mechanism for the base-catalyzed aldol condensation of cyclopentanone. Based on the mechanism, state the direction the equilibrium favors.
Determine the product when the compound resulting from the Knoevenagel condensation shown below undergoes decarboxylation.
Knoevenagel condensation is the reaction of aldehyde or ketone that has no α-hydrogen with a compound that has α-carbon that is in between two electron-withdrawing groups. It is analogous to aldol and Claisen condensations. Draw the product of the following Knoevenagel condensation.
Determine I-IV in the sequence below. Given that I shows three singlets in its 1H NMR spectrum with integral ratios 9:2:9.
Write the synthesis of the following compound starting with an aldol addition step.
Provide a method for producing the following compound using an aldol addition as the first step.
A student attempted to make some compounds using aldol condensations. Which of the following compounds can be prepared successfully?
Identify the correct structure of the product that is expected from aldol condensation of acetaldehyde.
Identify the correct structure of the product that is expected from aldol condensation of 2-cyclohexylacetaldehyde.
Identify the correct structure of the product that is expected from aldol condensation of butanone.
Identify the product(s) that is/are expected from aldol condensation followed by dehydration of the aldehyde 3-methylbutanal.
Identify the product(s) that is/are expected from aldol condensation followed by dehydration of the ketone 1-phenylpropan-1-one.
Identify the product(s) that is/are expected from aldol condensation followed by dehydration of the ketone cyclopentanone.
The following compound can be created by performing aldol condensations followed by other reactions. Determine the compounds required for the condensation reaction.
The following compound can be created by performing aldol condensations followed by other reactions. Determine the compounds required for the condensation reaction.
The following compound can be created by performing aldol condensations followed by other reactions. Determine the compounds required for the condensation reaction.
Knoevenagel condensation is a form of aldol condensation that involves the reaction between an active methylene group and an aldehyde or ketone to produce new C=C using amine base as a catalyst. Give the starting materials that are needed for this type of condensation to make the following compound.