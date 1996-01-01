16. Conjugated Systems
Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems Practice Problems
8 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following condition, predict whether it will undergo conrotatory or disrotatory ring opening. Show a molecular orbital picture to justify your answer.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Did the substituents in the following electrocyclic reaction move in a disrotatory or conrotatory direction? Which will promote movement in this direction, heat or light?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the manner in which the ring is closed for the given electrocyclic reaction.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the manner in which the ring is closed for the given electrocyclic reaction.