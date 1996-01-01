Carboxylation Practice Problems
Determine the alkyl halides that produce the following carboxylic acids by reacting with sodium cyanide followed by heating in presence of aqueous acid.
I. valeric acid
II. 2-methylbutanoic acid
Secondary alkyl halides react with the hydroxide ion to form both alcohol and alkene. Provide a method for producing cyclopentanol from bromocyclopentane that produces little or no cyclopentene.
Propose a synthesis for the following compound with acetaldehyde as a starting material.
Write the synthesis of the below-given compound starting with a carboxylic acid as one of the starting materials.
Use an alcohol and an alkyl halide each as a starting material in two different methods to make ethyl benzoate.
Identify the correct reagents that can be used to carry out the following conversions.
Propose the synthesis of the following compound from the given starting material and any necessary reagents.
Suggest a method to synthesize the following compound using the provided starting material and any organic or inorganic reagents.
Write the synthesis of the following molecule using the given starting material and any reagents.
How can you synthesize the following compound using the provided starting material and any required reagents?
Provide a synthetic pathway to produce the following compound using the given starting material.
Provide a synthetic pathway to prepare the following compound using the given starting material.
What reagents are required to produce the following compound using the given starting material?
Show how the following synthesis can be carried out:
4-bromocyclopent-1-ene → cyclopent-3-ene-1-carboxylic acid
Use any reagents necessary.
Propose a synthetic pathway to produce each of the following compounds using an ester with no more than eight carbons and other necessary reagents.
Provide any necessary reagents to show how the following synthesis can be accomplished.
Describe how the following synthesis can be carried out:
Use any required reagents and solvents.
Show how the following synthesis can be carried out:
- 3-methylbut-2-enal → 3-methylbut-2-enoic acid
Use any reagents necessary.
Show how the following synthesis can be carried out:
- butanoic acid → butanal
Use any reagents necessary.
Show how the following synthesis can be carried out:
Use any necessary reagents and solvents.
Show how you would accomplish the following conversion through acid chloride intermediate.
- Phenyl benzoate from benzoic acid and phenol
Show how the following conversions can be accomplished using amides as intermediates.
a. butyric acid → N,N-dimethylbutan-1-amine
b. piperidine → N-ethylpiperidine
c. cyclohexanecarboxylic acid → cyclohexanecarbonitrile
Show how the given syntheses can be carried out. Use any necessary reagents.
a. hex-5-en-1-ol → tetrahydro-2H-pyran-2-one
b. ethoxybenzene → 4-ethoxybenzamide
Show how the following syntheses can be carried out by acylation–reduction of the given amines.
a. N-benzylpyrrolidine from pyrrolidine
b. N-ethylaniline from aniline
Show how you would synthesize the following compound by adding Grignard reagent to an ester or a nitrile.