10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Halogenation Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given alkyne, determine the product(s) when it undergoes halogenation reaction (with 1 equiv. Br 2).
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given alkyne, draw the product(s) when it undergoes a reaction with Cl 2 (2 equiv.).
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the addition of Br2 and Cl2 to alkynes, trans addition is highly favored. However, more of the syn addition product is produced with chlorination. Justify this fact.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the major product when the Br2 (2 mol)/CH2Cl2 reagent reacts with 3-hexyne.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the major product when the Br2 (2 mol)/CH2Cl2 reagent reacts with 2-pentyne.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the major product formed in a reaction between hex-3-yne and 1 eq. of Br 2 in CH2Cl2.
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the major product formed in a reaction between pent-2-yne and 1 eq. of Br 2 in CH2Cl2.