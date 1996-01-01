Skeletal Structure Practice Problems
Make a model of n-butane (C4H10), and use wedges and dashed lines to represent bonds coming forward and going back respectively to draw the model of n-butane.
A scientist was able to isolate a few miligrams of pure testosterone, a primary sex hormone in males. When the scientist burned 5.00 mg of the testosterone sample he had isolated in oxygen, he found that 14.496 mg of CO2 and 4.373 mg of H2O were generated in the chemical reaction. Determine the molecular formula of testosterone if the molecular weight analysis showed that the molecular weight of testosterone is 288 g/mol.
Compound A is a compound found in goat's milk. A careful analysis showed that compound A contains 42.11% carbon and 6.48% hydrogen. No nitrogen or halogen was found. Determine the molecular formula of compound A if molecular weight analysis showed that compound A has a molecular weight of about 342 g/mol.
If possible, draw a stable structure for each molecular formulas of hydrocarbons shown below. Make a generalization for the numbers of hydrogen atoms in stable hydrocarbons.
C4H4 C4H5 C4H6 C4H7 C4H8 C4H9 C4H10 C4H11
C5H4 C5H5 C5H6 C5H7 C5H8 C5H9 C5H10 C5H11 C5H12
Consider the line-angle structure of the compound 1-isopropyl-4-methylcyclohexane, and answer the following questions:
(a) How many carbons are there in the molecule?
(b) Identify the marked carbons as 1°, 2°, 3°, or 4°.
(c) How many hydrogen atoms are at the marked carbon?
Draw the line-angle structure of N-ethyl acetamide using the following structural formula.
- CH3CH2NHCOCH3
Draw the appropriate skeletal and condensed structures for the following compound.
4-ethyl-2,3-dimethylheptane
Draw the appropriate skeletal and condensed structures for the following compound.
2,4,6-trimethylheptane
Determine the appropriate molecular formula of a compound that contains only carbons and hydrogens and has 1 ring, 3 double bonds, 1 triple bond, and 18 carbons.
Draw the skeletal and condensed structures that correspond to the systematic name given below.
1-bromo-3-hexyne
Draw the skeletal and condensed structures that correspond to the name given below.
cycloheptyne
Draw the skeletal and condensed structures that correspond to the name given below.
isobutylacetylene
Draw the skeletal and condensed structures that correspond to the name given below.
n-butylisopropylacetylene
Draw the skeletal and condensed structures that correspond to the systematic name given below.
3,3-dimethyl-1-pentyne
Draw the skeletal and condensed structures that correspond to the name given below.
diethylacetylene
Draw the appropriate skeletal structures for each of the following.
(i) vinyl chloride
(ii) 1,3-dimethylcyclohexene
(iii) allylvinylamine
Draw the appropriate skeletal structure for the following compound.
2,3-dimethyl-6-(1-methylethyl)-5-(1-methylpropyl)nonane
How many hydrogen atoms are bonded to each indicated carbon in the structure of the morphine derivative shown below?