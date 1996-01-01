Non-Carbon Chiral Centers Practice Problems
Determine the number of stereogenic centers and show all stereoisomers of 3-ethyltetrahydrofuran. Label as diastereomers or enantiomers.
For the given pair of molecules, determine the following:
(i) If identical or different in terms of physical properties.
(ii) Isometric relationship between X and Y.
(iii) Absolute configuration of each stereocenter.
Consider a compound with a molecular formula C4H8Cl2O4.
a. Draw the structure of its optically inactive isomer because of the absence of an asymmetric center.
b. Draw the structure of its optically inactive mesomer.
Enzymatic reactions are very stereoselective. When 2-butanone is reduced using an enzyme and NADPH, the obtained product is optically active. The optical activity is not a result of impurities in the product such as the remaining enzyme or NADPH.
If the reduction of 2-butanone could be accomplished using catalytic hydrogenation, would the product be optically active?