Ketone and Aldehyde Synthesis Reactions Practice Problems
Propose a synthetic pathway to prepare the following compound using cyclopentanone as the starting material.
Show how hexanal can be synthesized using the starting material given below with any necessary reagent.
- Hexanoic acid
Show how hexanal can be synthesized using the starting material given below with any necessary reagent.
- Ethyl hexanoate
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized starting with a reactant having not more than six carbons.
Show how the following conversion can be achieved with good yield. Use any necessary reagents.
Show how the given conversion can be achieved with a good yield. Provide any necessary reagents.
- Propanal → 2-hydroxybutanoic acid
Show how hex-1-yne can be converted to hexan-2-one. Provide any necessary reagents.
Show how 2,3-dimethylhex-2-ene can be converted to pentan-2-one. Provide any necessary reagents.