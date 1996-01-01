1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams Practice Problems
Draw the expected signal for Ha in the below-given molecule with the help of given values.
Show an illustration that would infer the relative strength of peaks in the sextet signal.
For the following molecule, illustrate the splitting diagram for proton (Hb), given that the Jbc = 14 Hz and Jba = 7 Hz.
A chemist observes a doublet with a coupling constant (J) value of 6.6 Hz and a chemical shift (δ) about 3.00 ppm in the NMR spectrum of a compound measured using a 60.0-MHz spectrometer.
(i) If the spectrum is taken using a 300-MHz spectrometer, what would the chemical shift (δ) be?
(ii) What would the splitting value J be if the spectrum is taken using a 300-MHz spectrometer?
(iii) How many Hz from the TMS peak is this signal in the 60.0-MHz spectrum? In the 300-MHz spectrum?