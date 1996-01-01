1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams Practice Problems

A chemist observes a doublet with a coupling constant (J) value of 6.6 Hz and a chemical shift (δ) about 3.00 ppm in the NMR spectrum of a compound measured using a 60.0-MHz spectrometer.

(i) If the spectrum is taken using a 300-MHz spectrometer, what would the chemical shift (δ) be?

(ii) What would the splitting value J be if the spectrum is taken using a 300-MHz spectrometer?

(iii) How many Hz from the TMS peak is this signal in the 60.0-MHz spectrum? In the 300-MHz spectrum?