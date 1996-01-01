Atomic Structure Practice Problems
There are three stable isotopes of oxygen having mass numbers 16, 17 and 18. Determine the number of neutrons and protons in each of these.
Elements under the same group in the periodic table exhibit the same chemical properties and reactivity. Explain why.
Correct the mistake in the diagram for the following erroneous electron configuration of nitrogen (N).
What rule is not followed by the one who drew the following incorrect electron configuration of nitrogen (N).
An unknown element has two stable isotopes, 50X, and 51X. The relative abundance of these isotopes is 0.25%, and 99.75% respectively. 50X has an atomic mass of 49.947 while 51X has an atomic mass of 50.943. Determine the atomic mass and identity of X.
Give the complete ground state electronic configuration for the two elements having atomic numbers 8 and 16.
Nitrogen has two relatively stable isotopes: 14N and 15N. Determine the number of protons and neutrons in each isotope. (Recall: nitrogen has an atomic number of 7.)