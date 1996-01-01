Naming Alkyl Halides Practice Problems
Consider the following compound:
Write an IUPAC name for this compound and classify this compound as a primary, secondary, or tertiary alkyl halide. Additionally, write a common name (if possible).
Consider the following compound:
Write an IUPAC name for this compound and classify this compound as a primary, secondary, or tertiary alkyl halide. Additionally, write a common name (if possible).
Consider the following compound:
Classify these compounds as one of the following:
- An alkyl halide
- An aryl halide
- A vinyl halide
Write appropriate systematic names for the following compound:
If there are two or more substituents, list them in alphabetical order.
Draw a chemical structure of each of the following:
a) 2,3,5-trichloroheptane
b) trans-1,2-dibromocylohexane
Draw a chemical structure of each of the following:
a) tert-butyl chloride
b) 2-chloro-3-fluoro-2-methylhexane
Draw a chemical structure of each of the following:
a) n-butyl bromide
b) isopropyl chloride
In studying functional groups, the designation of substitution will be particularly important.
According to the degree at which the bromine is bonded to the carbon, classify the following bromoalkane as primary (1°), secondary (2°), tertiary (3°), or quaternary (4°).
Determine whether the given molecule is a haloarene, a haloalkane, or a haloalkene.
Determine the classification of the given compound containing halogens by identifying whether it belongs to haloalkanes, haloalkenes, or haloarenes.
Provide the common and systematic names for the molecule given below, and specify if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Determine the common and systematic names for the molecule below, and specify if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Write the structure and IUPAC name of the tertiary alkyl halide formed by substituting Br for a hydrogen in methylcyclopentane.
Write the structures and IUPAC names of the two secondary alkyl halides formed by substituting a Br for a hydrogen in methylcyclopentane.
Write the IUPAC name and indicate if the alkyl halide is primary, secondary, or tertiary: