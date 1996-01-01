Naming Alcohols Practice Problems
Draw all possible constitutional isomers for the following molecular formula of an alcohol:
C4H6O (open-chain compounds only and No OH group on the carbon with a double bond)
Give the IUPAC name for each compound.
Draw all possible constitutional isomers for the following molecular formula of an alcohol:
C4H8O (open-chain compounds only and No OH group on the carbon with a double bond)
Give the IUPAC name for each compound.
Draw all possible constitutional isomers for the following molecular formula of an alcohol:
C5H12O (open-chain compounds only)
Write IUPAC names for each of the isomers.
Draw all possible constitutional isomers for the following molecular formula of an alcohol:
C5H10O (straight-chain compounds only and No OH group on the carbon with a double bond)
Give the IUPAC name for each compound.
Draw chemical structures of the following alcohols: 2-methylpropan-2-ol, 3-chloro-2,4-dimethylpentan-1-ol, and 3-fluorocyclopentan-1-ol.
Draw the structures of the following alcohols: 1-heptanol, 1-octanol, and 1-nonanol.
Determine the structure that is compatible with the name (1S,4S)-4-methylcyclopent-2-en-1-ol.
Provide the structure that is compatible to the IUPAC name (3S,4S,5R)-octane-3,4,5-triol.
How many of the following systematic names are correct? Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) 3-ethylcyclohexanol
(ii) 1,1-dimethyl-3-cyclopentanol
Draw the appropriate chemical structures of a homologous series of primary alcohols with seven to twelve carbon atoms and provide the corresponding systematic and common names for each of the chemical structures that you drew.
How many of the following systematic names are correct? Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) 4-chloropentan-3-ol
(ii) 4-ethyl-2,2,3-trimethylhexane