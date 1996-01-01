Equilibrium Constant Practice Problems

Benzenesulfonic acid (C 6 H 5 SO 3 H) has a pK a value of −0.60 while acetic acid (CH 3 COOH) has a K a value of 1.8×10−5. Determine the K a value of benzenesulfonic acid and the pK a value of acetic acid. Which one of the two acids is the stronger acid? Additionally, calculate how many times stronger it is.