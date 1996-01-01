Equilibrium Constant Practice Problems
The first step of the following series of reactions is Stille coupling. The product (A) of the first step tautomerizes to produce compound B in a basic solution. After the production of compound B, it is quickly converted into compound C. Propose a mechanism for the formation of compound C from compound B.
Given the pKa values, find the equilibrium constant Keq (in 1 sig. fig.) for the following acid-base reaction:
Calculate the Keq of the following acid-base reaction and predict the favored side of equilibrium.
Calculate the equilibrium constant (Keq) for the following acid-base reaction and predict the favored side of equilibrium.
Find the equilibrium constant (in 2 sig. figs.) for the acid-base reaction of 1-ethylpiperidine with hydrobromic acid.
Determine the Keq or the equilibrium constant (in 2 sig. figs.) for the acid-base reaction of methanamine with 4-hydroxybenzoic acid.
Using the given pKa value, estimate the equilibrium ratio of benzoic acid to benzoate for the following reaction. Assume that the initial concentration of benzoic acid is equal to 1 M.
Calculate the Keq (equilibrium constant) of the following acid-base reaction using the given p Ka values.
Calculate the Keq (equilibrium constant) of the following reaction using the given pKa values.
Use the given pKb value to calculate the pKa value of the conjugate acid of the following compound.
Consider the given acid-base reaction:
Using pK a, determine which side of the reaction is favored.
In the equilibrium reaction below, what is the value of the equilibrium constant ( Keq)?
Estimate the Keq for the given reaction using the approximate pKa values of conjugate acids of the anions.
Estimate the Keq for the given reaction using the approximate pKa values of conjugate acids of the bases present on both sides.
Estimate the equilibrium constant (Keq) for the given reaction using the approximate pKa values of conjugate acids of the anions.
What is the Keq for the reaction of an unknown acid with water in a dilute solution? Ka of this acid is 4.93 × 10 −13. Use the molarity of water as [H 2O] = 55.5 M.
Give an approximate pKa value for each of the following acids using their Ka values below:
1. Hydroiodic acid (HI), Ka = 3.2 × 109
2. Ethanoic acid (CH 3COOH), Ka = 1.8 × 10-5
3. Oxalic acid (HO 2C2O2H), Ka = 5.4 × 10-2
4. Boric acid (H 3BO3), Ka = 5.8 × 10-10
5. Carbonic acid (H 2CO3), Ka = 4.4 × 10-7
6. Benzoic acid (C 6H5COOH), Ka = 6.3 × 10-5
a. Calculate the exact pKa values using a calculator.
b. Determine which acid is the strongest.
Which of the following reactions has a more favorable equilibrium constant (favoring the product formation)?
a. CH3OH + CH3NH2 ⇌ CH3O− + CH3NH3+
b. CH3COOH + CH3NH2 ⇌ CH3COO− + CH3NH3+
Benzenesulfonic acid (C6H5SO3H) has a pKa value of −0.60 while acetic acid (CH3COOH) has a Ka value of 1.8×10−5. Determine the Ka value of benzenesulfonic acid and the pKa value of acetic acid. Which one of the two acids is the stronger acid? Additionally, calculate how many times stronger it is.