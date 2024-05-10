Sonogashira Coupling Reaction Practice Problems

In the Sonogashira coupling reaction, TMS-acetylene can be utilized to link two different aryl halides. The trimethylsilyl (TMS) group, commonly used as a protecting group for alcohols, can also serve as a protecting group for terminal alkynes. The deprotection of TMS-acetylene can be achieved by using the KF solution. Demonstrate how TMS-acetylene is used to link 4-iodoaniline and 1-chloro-4-methoxybenzene, as shown below.