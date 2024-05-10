Sonogashira Coupling Reaction Practice Problems
The Sonogashira reaction involves the coupling of an alkyne with an aryl halide using a palladium catalyst and triethylamine. Draw the initial reactants employed in the synthesis of the Sonogashira product shown below.
What is the product of the Sonogashira coupling reaction between 1,2-dibromo-4-methoxybenzene and ethyl propiolate?
Propose the plausible product(s) of the Sonogashira coupling reaction between (E)-methyl 3-iodoacrylate and (E)-2-(but-1-en-3-yn-1-yl)thiophene.
Provide two coupling compounds that could form the indicated C―C bonds to yield 1,2-bis(furan-2-ylethynyl)benzene.
In the Sonogashira coupling reaction, TMS-acetylene can be utilized to link two different aryl halides. The trimethylsilyl (TMS) group, commonly used as a protecting group for alcohols, can also serve as a protecting group for terminal alkynes. The deprotection of TMS-acetylene can be achieved by using the KF solution. Demonstrate how TMS-acetylene is used to link 4-iodoaniline and 1-chloro-4-methoxybenzene, as shown below.