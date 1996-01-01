Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX Practice Problems
One method to convert an alcohol into an alkyl iodide is by using triphenylphosphine and iodine. Provide a mechanism for the reaction below. (Hint: triphenylphosphine first acts as a nucleophile.)
Why does the heated reaction of 3-methyl-2-pentanol with concentrated HI produce a rearranged product while the reaction of 4-Methyl-1-pentanol under the same conditions does not?
Provide a suitable reaction to carry out the following synthesis.
Formation of 2-cyclohexylethan-1-ol from (2-bromoethyl)cyclohexane using an SN2 reaction.
Provide a suitable reaction to carry out the following synthesis.
(a) Formation of 3,6-dimethyloctane from 1-bromo-2-methylbutane
Write a mechanism for the reaction of 2-methylbutan-2-ol with concentrated HCl goes by an SN1 reaction.
Propose a mechanism for the formation of rearranged product, when 2,2-dimethylheptan-1-ol reacts with concentrated HBr to give 3-bromo-3-methyloctane.
Provide a chemical test to distinguish the members of each of the following pairs of compounds.
a. (E)-hept-3-en-2-ol and heptan-1-ol
b. heptan-2-one and 2-methylheptan-2-ol