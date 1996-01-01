Electron Withdrawing Groups Practice Problems
Is the following statement true or false? Why?
The amino group is an ortho/para director, but nitration of aniline produces the meta isomer predominantly.
Illustrate three different strategies by which the reaction given below can be carried out.
Arrange the following compounds in decreasing order of reactivity in electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
List the following compounds in decreasing order of reactivity in electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
Arrange the following substituted benzenes in decreasing order of reactivity in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
List the following substituted benzenes in decreasing order of reactivity in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
Arrange the following compounds in decreasing order of reactivity toward electrophilic aromatic substitution.
Determine which of the following compounds is most and least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution.
Determine which of the following compounds is the most reactive and which is the least reactive towards electrophilic aromatic substitution.
Determine which of the following compounds is the most reactive and which is the least reactive towards electrophilic aromatic substitution.
Why does aniline react faster than phenylphosphine in electrophilic aromatic substitution?
1,4-dimethoxybenzene (0.50 mol) and chlorobenzene (0.50 mol) were mixed together and reacted with 0.50 mol of nitronium ions until all of the nitronium ions were consumed. As a result, two products were obtained in amounts of 0.45 mol and 0.05 mol. Draw the major and minor products.
Draw the structure of the products formed when cyclopentanecarbaldehyde reacts with zinc amalgam in dilute HCl.
Phenol is brominated under much milder conditions than benzene. Draw resonance forms of the sigma complex that is formed after the electrophilic attack to describe why phenol reacts faster than benzene.