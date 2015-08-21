Carbene Practice Problems
Determine and explain the mechanism for the cyclopropanation of the given molecule.
The cyclopropanation reaction between an alkene and a singlet carbene is stereospecific. What does the stereospecificity of the reaction imply about its mechanism?
The given synthesis is an early step in forming a certain organic molecule. Determine the reagent needed for this step.
Carbenes (CH2) are very useful in forming cyclopropanes from alkenes. Determine the mechanism of the given reaction below.
The cyclopropanation reaction between a singlet carbene and an alkene is stereospecific.
Illustrate the coordinate diagram for the reaction described.
The reaction of heating sodium tribromoacetate would generate dibromocarbene. Propose a mechanism.
A strong base like KOH converts bromoform (CHBr3) into an unknown intermediate. This intermediate reacts like a carbene.
Propose the mechanism for the formation of this intermediate and draw its structure.
Give the products of the following carbenoid addition reaction.
a. Cyclopentene + CHCl3, 50% KOH(aq)
Give the products of the following carbenoid addition reactions.
a. cis-but-2-ene + CH2I2, Zn (Cu) →
b. trans-but-2-ene + CH2I2, Zn (Cu) →