16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Forming Bridged Products Practice Problems
11 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In repurifying 2,5-dimethyl-2,5-dihydrofuran, cyclohexane is needed. Instead of cyclohexane, freshly distilled cyclohexadiene is used. Would there be repurification?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the following Diels–Alder reactions, predict the final products. Include stereochemistry, if applicable.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the structure of the major products in the given chemical reaction. Show stereochemistry if applicable.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the final product expected from the Diels–Alder reaction given below. Show stereochemistry if required.