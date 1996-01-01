IR Spect:Extra Practice Practice Problems
Will bond b of ethyne absorb at a higher or lower wavenumber than bond a of prop-1-ene? Briefly explain.
We know that when substituents are properly positioned, they can transmit electronic information through the benzene ring. This concept can be discovered and applied using IR spectroscopy. Would you expect the carbonyl stretching band to appear at a higher frequency for cyclohexyl methyl ketone or acetophenone? Explain.
We know that when substituents are positioned correctly, they can transmit electronic information through the benzene ring. Using IR spectroscopy, this concept can be discovered and applied. Explain the carbonyl stretching frequencies shown for acetophenone and 4-methoxyacetophenone.
When properly positioned, substituents can transmit electronic data through the benzene ring. This enables us to discover this idea using IR spectroscopy and to apply it to an example. For the given series of substituted acetophenones, explain the carbonyl stretching frequencies. Why are the carbonyl stretching frequencies of 2- and 4-methoxy derivatives distinct from the 3-methoxy derivative but similar to each other?
When positioned correctly, substituents can transmit electronic data through the benzene ring. This idea can be discovered and used in IR spectroscopy.
Sort the following derivatives of benzaldehyde according to the frequency of carbonyl stretching (1 being the highest and 3 being the lowest).