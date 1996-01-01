Reducing Agent Practice Problems
Show the synthesis of the following carbonyl compound using the dihydroxylation reaction of an alkene followed by the treatment with periodic acid.
Suggest a synthesis of the following carbonyl compounds using the dihydroxylation reaction of an alkene followed by the treatment with metaperiodic acid.
Show the necessary reagents required to produce the following compound using the given starting material.
What reagents are required to produce the following compound using the given starting material?
Suggest the most suitable reagents for the following oxidation reactions.
a. propan-1-ol → propanal
b. propan-2-ol → 2-propanone
c. prop-2-en-1-ol → prop-2-enal
For each reaction, suggest two reagents: a chromium-based reagent and a non-chromium-based reagent.
Devise an approach for the synthesis of cis-1,2-cyclohexandiol. You can start with cyclohexanone, any reagent that contains four carbon atoms or less, and any required reagent or solvent.
Devise an approach for the synthesis of the following molecule.
You can start with cyclohexanone, any reagent that contains four carbon atoms or less, and any required reagent or solvent.
Deuterated organic compounds are useful in kinetic studies of chemical reactions and in metabolic studies of pharmaceutical drugs. Reducing a carbonyl compound using a deuterated reducing agent, such as NaBD4, is one of the many ways of producing deuterated organic compounds. Using NaBD4 and D2O as sources of deuterium, devise a plan for the synthesis of the following compound.
C6H5CHDOD
How can the following transformation be achieved? You can use any reagents as required.
How can the following transformation be achieved? You can use any reagents as required.
Identify which carbonyl compound and the reducing agent can be used to synthesize benzyl alcohol.
Identify which carbonyl compound and the reducing agent can be used to synthesize 1-phenylethan-1-ol.
Determine the major product of each reaction below.
a. 1-methylcyclopentan-1-ol + H2SO4, heat
b. major product of a. + H2, Pt
Provide the final products of the reaction in which the following compound is treated with NaBH4 in methanol.
a. CH3-(CH2)2-CHO
Provide the final products of the reaction in which the following compound is treated with NaBH4 in methanol.
a. Ph-CH2-COOH
Provide the final products of the reaction in which the following compound is treated with LiAlH4 in methanol followed by hydrolysis.
a. CH3-(CH2)2-CHO
Provide the final products of the reaction in which the following compound is treated with LiAlH4 in methanol followed by hydrolysis.
a. Ph-CH2-COOH
Complete the following chemical equation with suitable chemical reagents and solvent.
Aldehydes are reduced more rapidly than ketones by a mild reducing agent Sodium triacetoxyborohydride, NaBH(OAc)3. Even in the presence of ketone, NaBH(OAc)3 preferentially reduces aldehyde, as shown in the following reaction.
Propose the reaction mechanism underlying this selective reduction.
Complete the following chemical equation with suitable chemical reagents and solvents.
Propose a synthetic approach for the following conversion using any needed reagents.
Extraction of peanuts gives triolein in good quantities. Its IR spectrum shows a strong peak at 1722 cm-1. It is a liquid with a melting point of 5 °C. When it is hydrolyzed in a basic medium, 1 equivalent of glycerol and 3 equivalents of oleic acid are obtained.
a. Draw the structures of triolein.
b. Show the structures of its products when treated with lithium aluminum hydride, followed by aqueous hydrolysis.