Optical Activity Practice Problems
For each of the following compounds, draw a structure and identify if it can show optical acitivity.
a. 2-bromobutane
b. cis-1,2-dichlorocyclohexane
(R)-Carvone is monoterpene responsible for the smell of spearmint. Considering the fact that (R)-carvone rotates the plane-polarized light in the counter-clockwise direction, answer the following questions:
(a) Should (R)-carvone be referred to as (d) or (l)?
(b) Should it be referred to as (+) or (−)?
(c) What would be the direction of rotation (d or l; + or −) for (S)-carvone?
Determine which of the given isomers of butane-2,3-diol is optically inactive. Justify your answer.
(S)-Amphetamine is a commercially available drug used as a CNS stimulant. Considering the fact that (S)-amphetamine rotates the plane-polarized light in the clockwise direction, answer the following questions:
(a) Should (S)-amphetamine be referred to as (d) or (l)?
(b) Should it be referred to as (+) or (−)?
(c) What would be the direction of rotation (d or l; + or −) for (R)-amphetamine?
Looking at the absolute configuration of (R)-2-chlorobutane, determine whether it rotates plane-polarized light clockwise or counter-clockwise.
Among the following structures, identify the stereoisomers which are optically inactive.
Among the following structures, identify the stereoisomers which are optically active.
Determine whether (S)-(−)-2-methyl-1-butanol and (R)-(+)-2-methylbutanoic acid are dextrorotatory or levorotatory.
(S)-1-Bromo-2-methylpentane reacts with the hydroxide ion to produce 2-methyl-1-pentanol without any change in spatial arrangement around the stereocenter. The resulting alcohol rotates the plane-polarized light clockwise. Determine the absolute configuration of (−)-2-methyl-1-pentanol.