Optical Activity Practice Problems

(R)-Carvone is monoterpene responsible for the smell of spearmint. Considering the fact that (R)-carvone rotates the plane-polarized light in the counter-clockwise direction, answer the following questions:

(a) Should (R)-carvone be referred to as (d) or (l)?

(b) Should it be referred to as (+) or (−)?

(c) What would be the direction of rotation (d or l; + or −) for (S)-carvone?