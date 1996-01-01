Substitution Comparison Practice Problems
With the given solvent, what kind of substitution reaction is most likely to take place?
If acetone is used as a solvent, what type of substitution is most likely to take place?
Provide the product(s) of the following substitution reaction. Take stereochemistry into consideration.
Consider the substitution reaction below:
What is (are) its product(s)? Does a rearrangement occur?
Provide the plausible product of the given substitution reaction. (Note: Take stereochemistry into account.)
Will it proceed with racemization or inversion? Why?
Draw the substitution product(s) expected to form in the reaction given below. Indicate whether the reaction occurs through an SN1 or an SN2 mechanism.
Draw the substitution product for the below-given reaction. Determine whether the reaction follows an S N1 or an SN2 mechanism.
Predict whether the following reaction proceeds by an S N1 or an SN2 mechanism and draw the product.
a. Draw the substitution products expected from the reaction of 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane with aqueous ethanol.
b. Why are the same products expected from the reaction of 1-chloro-1-methylcyclohexane with aqueous ethanol?
Draw the products for each of the following substitution reactions. Show stereochemistry where necessary.
a. (R)-3-chlorohexane + CH3CH2O−
b. (R)-3-chloro-3-methylhexane + CH3CH2OH
Draw the products for each of the following substitution reactions, and show stereochemistry where necessary.
a. (2-bromoethyl)benzene + CH3O—
b. 3-bromo-2-methylprop-1-ene + CH3CH2O—
Despite being neutral, amines are deemed to be good nucleophiles. For the S N2 reaction of an amine and an alkyl halide, determine the rate of the reaction when the polarity of the solvent is increased.
Determine the change of the reaction rate if the given SN2 reaction is carried through a more polar solvent.
CH3C(CH3)2CH2CH2CH2Br + OH- → CH3C(CH3)2CH2CH2CH2OH + Br-
Determine the reaction that would occur faster in the following pair of reactions.
a. I. CH3CH2Cl + HO- → CH3CH2OH + Cl-
II. CH3CH2Cl + H2O → CH3CH2OH + HCl
b. I. CH3CH2Br + HO- → CH3CH2OH + Br-
II. CH3CH2I + HO- → CH3CH2OH + I-
c. I. CH3CH2CH2Cl + NH3 → CH3CH2CH2NH2 + HCl
II. CH3CH2CH2Cl + H2O → CH3CH2CH2OH + HCl
Tetrahydropyran, compared to dipropyl ether, is more efficient in solvating positively charged species. Explain why this is the case.
For this problem, review the Hammett equation. Consider the reaction shown below. When R = Ph, the ρ-value for the reaction is –5.4, while when R = H, the ρ-value for the reaction is –0.5. What accounts for the difference in the ρ-values?
A stereospecific reaction of 2-(tosyloxy)cyclopentyl propionate and propionate produces a product dependent on the substrate's stereoisomer. The substrate has four stereoisomers — two are cis and the other are trans—due to two asymmetric centers. Explain the observations made below.
When the reactants are both cis, it will form an optically active trans product, but each substrate would form different trans product.
A trans substrate is more reactive than a cis substrate.
For the following substitution reactions, determine which would react faster.
(CH3)3CCH2CH2Cl + H2O or (CH3)3CCH2CH2Cl + HO−
For the following substitution reactions, determine which would react faster.
CH3CH(CH3)CH2CH2I + HO− or CH3CH2CH2CH(CH3)I + HO−
For the following substitution reactions taking place in ethanol, determine which reaction would be faster.
CH3CH2CH2Br + CH3CH2O− or CH3CH2CH2Br + CH3CH2S−
For the following substitution reactions, determine which would react faster.
(CH3)2CHCH2Cl + I− or (CH3)2CHCH2Br + I−
Determine the nucleophile used in a reaction with 1-bromo-3,3-dimethylbutane to form the following compound:
The reaction of the following dihalide with ethanol produces two chlorinated ethers. Identify the structures of the ethers.
A stereospecific reaction of 2-(tosyloxy)cyclopentyl propionate and propionate produces a product dependent on the substrate's stereoisomer. The substrate has four stereoisomers — two are cis and the other are trans— due to two asymmetric centers. When both trans reactants undergo the reaction, they produce the same product. Why?
The ethyl chloride reaction rate with 1-azabicyclo[2.2.1]hepta-2,5-diene was first measured using nitrobenzene. Using the same solvent, the rate of reaction of triisobutylamine was also measured. Both experiments were done using the same concentration of reagents.
Determine the reaction with the more significant rate constant when the experiment uses 3-chloropentane instead of ethyl chloride.
Determine the alkyl halide that would have the larger k1-azabicyclo[2.2.1]hepta-2,5-diene/ktriisobutylamine ratio.
Propose a reaction for the synthesis of 1-(isopentyloxy)-3-methylbutane from an alkyl halide.
Explain why, regardless of the base utilized, the following alkyl halide does not undergo a substitution reaction.
The rate of the SN2 reaction given below changes with the polarity of the solvent. Explain this sensitivity towards the polarity of the solvent and draw an energy diagram for this reaction to show whether it will be faster in a more polar or less polar solvent.
For each reaction, predict the type of mechanism through which it will proceed (SN1 or SN2) and write expected substitution products.
a. tert-butylbromide + water
b. 1-chlorohexane + sodium methoxide
Note that one of the factors in determining the order of the reaction is the strength of the nucleophile (or base). Strong nucleophiles encourage the bimolecular substitution mechanism (SN2) and weak nucleophiles are prone to react through unimolecular substitution mechanism (SN1).
(S)-but-3-en-2-ol is an optically active alcohol. When it is treated with a solution of KOH, there is no loss of optical activity. In other words, racemization does not take place. Explain why such a reaction does not take place.
The reaction of sodium ethoxide with 1-chloropropane forms 1-ethoxypropane. Write another SN2 reaction using different reagents that will yield the same product.
Use a bimolecular substitution reaction (SN2) to convert allyl bromide into these compounds:
Use a bimolecular substitution reaction (SN2) to convert ethyl iodide into these compounds:
Use a bimolecular substitution reaction (SN2) to convert an alkyl halide into these compounds: