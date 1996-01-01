5. Chirality
Test 2:Stereocenter Test Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following naturally occurring chiral (optically active) molecules.
Identify any stereogenic carbon atoms in the following molecules.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the three compounds shown below, explain why the first compound has two stereoisomers, while the second and the third compounds correspond to no stereoisomers.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the cyclohexane isomers containing one bromo group and one chloro substituent do not possess any asymmetric centers?