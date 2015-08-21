Calculating Radical Yields Practice Problems
Determine the expected relative yield of the major product in the following reaction.
Determine whether bromination or chlorination would result in a higher yield of 1-halo-2-methylpropane.
Determine whether bromination or chlorination would result in a higher yield of 2-halo-2-methylpropane.
Determine whether bromination or chlorination would produce 1-halo-2,2,3,3-tetramethylbutane as the major product.
Free radical monochlorination of 3,3-diethylpentane produces 71.69% 2-chloro-3,3-diethylpentane and 28.31% 1-chloro-3,3-diethylpentane. Using the given data, calculate how much easier it is to remove a secondary hydrogen than a primary hydrogen.
A chemist performed monochlorination of 3-ethylpentane at room temperature to find out the relative ease of removing a hydrogen atom from a primary, a secondary, and a tertiary carbon. He observed that 24.46% of the product was 1-chloro-3-ethylpentane, 61.96% was 2-chloro-3-ethylpentane, and 13.58% was 3-chloro-3-ethylpentane. Using the given data, determine the relative ease of removing each kind of hydrogen atom.
When bromine is mixed with propane in the presence of light then a mixture of two monobrominated derivatives is obtained. Estimate the ratios by which these monobrominated derivatives will be obtained through this light-promoted bromination.
Hint: A bromine atom removes secondary hydrogen almost 80 times faster than the primary hydrogen.