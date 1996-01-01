Meso Compound Practice Problems
Each chiral center in a meso compound will always have opposing absolute configurations. As a result, a meso compound will always have an (R,S) or (S,R) configuration but never an (R,R) or (S,S). Why?
Identify whether a meso compound is a possible stereoisomer of the following compounds.
a. 2,4-dibromopentane
b. 1,3-dibromocyclopentane
Identify whether a meso compound is a possible stereoisomer of the following compounds.
a. 1,2-dibromocyclopentane
b. 1,4-dimethylcyclohexane
Identify whether a meso compound is a possible stereoisomer of the following compounds.
a. hexane-2,4-diol
b. heptane-2,6-diol
Identify whether each of the following compounds has one or more achiral stereoisomers.
a. butane-2,3-diol
b. pentane-2,3-diol
Classify the following compounds as chiral or achiral.
a. (2S,3S)-2-bromo-3-chloropentane
b. (3R,4S)-3,4-dichlorohexane
Try to keep your drawing as symmetric as possible and mark any stereocenters with an asterisk (*). Indicate if a compound is meso. You can draw Fischer projections if that's preferable.