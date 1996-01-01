Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution Practice Problems
Compare the resonance contributors for the intermediate that forms when a nucleophile reacts with i) o-chloronitrobenzene and ii) m-chloronitrobenzene. Explain why nucleophiles do not react at the meta position.
Propose a mechanism to show how a mixture of meta and para-substituted products are obtained from the reaction of p-chlorocumene (1-chloro-4-isopropylbenzene) with sodium hydroxide at 350 °C.
Draw the mechanism for the reactions given below.
a. 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + ammonia
b. p-nitrobromobenzene + hydrazine (excess)
Draw the mechanism for the reactions given below.
a. 2,4-dinitrobromobenzene + sodium methoxide
b. 2,4-diethylchlorobenzene + sodium hydroxide + heat
Draw a plausible mechanism for the reaction between 4-chloropyridine and ethoxide ion. In your proposed mechanism, illustrate how the intermediate is stabilized by delocalization of the charge onto the nitrogen atom.