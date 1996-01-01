16. Conjugated Systems
Thermal Electrocyclic Reactions Practice Problems
8 problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
Is it a Diels-Alder, an electrocyclic, or a sigmatropic rearrangement? Draw its product.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the given statement is true or false. If false, correct it.
A conjugated diene that has an antisymmetric HOMO, under thermal conditions, would undergo conrotatory ring closure.
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the given statement is true. If not, correct inaccuracies.
A conjugated diene with even double bonds, under thermal conditions, would undergo conrotatory ring closure.