Cis vs Trans Practice Problems
Identify which of the compounds given below can show cis-trans (geometric) isomerism. Draw both isomers where possible.
a. CH3CH=NH
b.
c. CH3CH2CH=C(CH3)CH2CH3
Some of the compounds given below show cis-trans isomerism while others do not. For those that do, draw the structures of both cis and trans isomers.
a. HC≡CH
b. CH3CH2CH=CHCH2CH3
c. Br2C=C(CH3)2
Identify which of the given alkenes can show geometric (cis-trans) isomerism. Draw both isomers where possible.
a. CH2=CCl2
b. ClCH=CHCl
c. CH3CH=CH2
There are two compounds consistent with the formula CH3CH=N—OH. Draw the structures of these compounds and show why only one compound is known with the formula (CH3)2C=N—OH.
Looking at the substituents around the double bond in each of the given structures, decide whether they can show geometric isomerism or not. For the ones that can, draw the structures of the isomers with their names using E-Z nomenclature.
a. 1-Chlorobuta-1,3-diene
b. 3-Chloropent-2-ene
Which of the given compounds can show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the structures of the isomers for the ones that can and write the full names using E-Z nomenclature.
a. 1-Bromo-2-methylpenta-1,3-diene
b. 2,3-Dibromopent-2-ene
Looking at the geometry of the given compounds, determine each as E, Z, or neither.
For the given molecules, draw the structures of cis-trans isomers where possible. Provide a cis or trans (or E-Z) name for each of these structures.
a. 1,2-Dichlorocyclopentane
b. 3-Ethylpent-2-ene
Which of the following alkenes show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the structures of the isomers possible in each case and assign the cis-trans (or E-Z) names to the structures.
a. Pent-2-ene
b. Propene
Draw the structures of cis-trans isomers of the following compounds (if any). Assign cis-trans and E-Z names to the structures where applicable.
a. 2,3-Dichlorobut-2-ene
b. But-2-ene
Select all that represent stereoisomers of 3-bromohexa-2,4-diene from the following drawings and E-Z nomenclature names.
Identify the IUPAC name of the cycloalkane below and specify whether it is cis or trans.
The figure below represents a substituted cycloalkane:
Specify whether it is cis or trans.
Provide the structures of two different cis isomers and two different trans isomers for the following compound 1−ethyl−2−methylcyclohexane:
Give the name of the alkene in the figure below and indicate whether it is trans or cis.
Determine the configuration (E or Z) of the double bond within the ketone given below.
Determine the configuration (E or Z) of the double bond within the alcohol given below.
Determine the configuration (E or Z) of the double bond within the given carboxylic acid.
Identify the compounds which can show cis-trans isomerism.
a. CH2=CH2
b. CH3—CH2—C(CH3)=C(CH3)—CH2—CH3
c. CH3—C(Br)=C(Br)—CH3
d. (Ph)2C=C(CH3)2
Rank, from lowest to highest, the relative priorities of the substituents given below.
−Cl −F −OCH3 −CH2CH3
The Tamoxifen derivative shown below can slow the growth of some breast tumors. Is the Tamoxifen derivative an E or a Z isomer?
Write the Z isomer of an alkene if one of the sp2 carbon has a Cl and a CH2CH3 groups, while the other sp2 carbon has a H and a CH2CH3 groups.
Rank, from lowest to highest, the relative priorities of the substituents given below.
-CH2OCH3, -CH2Br, -HCCH, -CH2NH2
Rank, from lowest to highest, the relative priorities of the substituents given below.
-C(=O)OCH3, -CH2C≡N, -I, -CH2NH2
Determine whether the molecules in the following list have an E or Z configuration.
Draw the molecular structures of the compounds given below.
a.(1Z,3Z)-2,4-dichloropenta-1,3-dien-1-ol
b. (2E,4E)-3,5-dichlorohexa-2,4-dien-2-ol
Rank the groups or atoms in each of the following sets according to their relative priorities.
a. —C(CH3)3, —CH2CH2Cl, —Br, —CH2CH2CH2Cl.
b. —CH=CHCH3, —CH2CH2CH3, —CH2CH3, —C(CH3)=CH2
Rank the groups or atoms in each of the following sets according to their relative priorities.
a. —CH2NH2, —CH2CH3, —NH2, —CH2CH2NH2
b. —CH2Cl, —CH(CH3)2, —CH2NH2, —CH2I
Determine the structures that represent different compounds. Determine the structures that represent the same compound.
Show the structures represented by the incorrect names below and write the correct IUPAC names.
(a) (cis-2,cis-4)-hexa-2,4-ene
(b) 2-methyl-1-allyl-trans-ethene