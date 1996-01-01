Imine vs Enamine Practice Problems
Draw the structure of the imine given below.
- The (E) isomer of the methyl imine of acetophenone.
Draw a suitable mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of acetaldehyde methyl imine. The reaction is shown below.
Draw the structures of the major products expected from the reactions given below.
Draw the structures of the major products expected from the reactions given below.
Show the structures of the carbonyl compounds and amines that can give the imines given below.
Draw the structures of the major products expected from the reactions given below.
Determine the expected product of the acid-catalysed reaction between propiophenone and phenylmethanamine.
Determine the expected product of the acid-catalysed reaction between p-nitroacetophenone and diethylamine.
Determine the expected product of the acid-catalysed reaction between cyclopentanone and methylamine.
Determine the expected product of the acid-catalysed reaction between cyclopentanone and pyrrolidine.