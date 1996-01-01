18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Halogenation Mechanism Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The bromination of anisole occurs without the presence of a Lewis acid catalyst and often leads to the formation of tribromide with the presence of excess bromine. Explain why.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Will bromination occur at the ortho, para, or meta position with respect to the pyrimidinium ion in the reaction below? Explain.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A substitution reaction where hydrogen (H) is replaced with chlorine (Cl) is shown below. What ratio of products A, B, and C would you anticipate, given a random statistical distribution and no knowledge of the mechanism of the reaction?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the major product when toluene reacts (only one time) with iodine in presence of catalytic HNO3?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the major product formed in the reaction between toluene and chlorine in the presence of FeCl3.