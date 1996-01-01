Resonance Structures Practice Problems
The following figure illustrates two valid resonance structures of a molecule. With an arrow-pushing mechanism, show the electron flow in the left structure to form the structure on the right.
Draw the resonance structures for the given ion while disregarding highly unstable structures with minimal contribution to the resonance hybrid. Identify the major and minor contributors. Consider that the ion may have resonance structures that exhibit equal contributions to the resonance hybrid.
Consider the following:
Provide all the resonance structures of the given carbocation and carbanion.
The following pair of structures depict two valid resonance structures. Illustrate the formation of the structure on the left by adding an arrow-pushing formalism on the structure on the right.
Consider the following pair of structures:
These depict two valid resonance structures. Show the formation of the structure on the left by adding an arrow-pushing formalism on the structure on the right.
Provide the resonance structure that would form according to the electron flow indicated by the arrow-pushing formalism on the structure given below:
Determine all the pushable electron pairs and the places where the electrons can be pushed for the structure below. Also, provide one valid resonance structure.
Based on the structure below, determine the number of pushable electron pairs in the molecule:
The figure below represents two resonance structures of a molecule. Show the electron flow in the structure on the left by adding an arrow-pushing formalism to form the structure on the right.
The following figure depicts two resonance structures of a molecule. Add two arrow-pushing formalisms to the structure on the left to illustrate its electron flow to form the structure on the right.
Two valid resonance structures of a molecule are shown below. Illustrate the electron flow in the structure on the left by adding an arrow-pushing formalism to form the structure on the right.
Show the resonance structure that will be formed from the electron flow indicated by the arrow-pushing formalism in the following structure:
Consider the following molecule:
Provide the resulting resonance structure according to the electron flow indicated by the arrow-pushing formalism.
Draw the resonance structure(s) that will help explain why (a) nucleophiles, (b) electrophiles, and (c) H + add according to the regioselectivity shown.
Draw all the resonance contributors of the given compound and predict their relative stabilities. Also, draw its resonance hybrid.
Draw all the resonance contributors of the given species and predict their relative stabilities. Also, draw its resonance hybrid.
The structure of nitrate ion is given below.
a. Predict the relative bond length of each bond.
b. What is the charge on each oxygen atom?
Determine how many atoms share the free radical electron in the given species.
Phenoxy radical
Determine whether each of the following pairs of structures represents two different compounds or resonance contributors of the same compound.
Draw the resonance structures of the below-given species. Also, draw the resonance hybrid and indicate their relative contribution to the resonance hybrid.
Draw the resonance forms of the compound given below. Also, draw the resonance contributors and indicate their relative contribution to the resonance hybrid.
Draw the significant resonance forms of the below-given species. Also, draw the resonance hybrid and indicate their relative contribution to the resonance hybrid.
Predict whether each species in the following list will have delocalized electrons or not.
Some pairs of structures are given at the end of the question. Recognize each of these pairs as different entities or resonance forms of the same compound.
Show the significant resonance structures for each of the given compounds.
a.
b.
c.
Do these ions have other resonance forms? Draw the structures of possible resonance forms in each case.
a. ClO3-
b. HSO4-
c.
Compare the resonance forms of trisulfur (S3) and ozone (O3). There is an additional structure possible for trisulfur which was not present with ozone. Explain the reason behind this additional resonance form for trisulfur.
Draw the resonance structures of the following compounds and mark the regions of high and low electron densities.
The given structure contains three nitrogen atoms having different basic strengths. Draw the significant resonance structures of the products formed by the protonation of each of these nitrogen atoms.
Predict the structure of the anion formed by the abstraction of a proton from the following compound using NaOH. Also, draw the important resonance forms involved in the stabilization of this anion.
Isobutyronitrile is a weakly acidic compound and can only be deprotonated using a very strong base. Draw the resonance structures to show the stability of the resulting carbanion.
Resonance structures show the delocalization of electrons in a structure. Draw all possible resonance structures for the following free radical:
Provide the structures of significant resonance contributors for the given free radical.
5-Chloro-1,3-cyclohexadiene (a secondary alkyl halide) can give SN1 substitution reactions at a rate comparable to that of a tertiary alkyl halide. Draw the resonance stabilized intermediates to explain the increased reactivity of the compound.
Draw the resonance forms of the allylic carbocations produced as a result of ionization of the following allylic halides.
An ester has two oxygen atoms, each with two nonbonding pairs of electrons. Draw and compare the resonance forms of the cations produced when protonation occurs at:
a) Alkoxy oxygen
b) Carbonyl oxygen
Suggest which of the two oxygen atoms is more basic, and give a suitable reason for your answer.
For these two sets of resonance forms, determine the major and minor resonance structures. Also, identify structures of equal energy and add any missing important resonance structures.
Determine which ion is more stable for each pair. Use resonance forms to explain your answers.
Draw the resonance structures of the enolate ions produced by the deprotonation of the below-given compounds through a base.
a. cyclopentane-1,3-dione
b. methyl acetoacetate
From a list of resonance structures shown below, select all structures that contribute to the delocalization of the negative charge in a derivative of the Ruhemann's purple anion.
Benzyl chloride undergoes SN1 substitution at a rate almost equal to that of a tertiary halide although it is a primary halide. Draw its resonance forms to explain this increased reactivity.