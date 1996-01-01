Naming Alkenes Practice Problems
Determine whether the alkyne below is internal/unsymmetrical, internal/symmetrical, or terminal.
Determine if the alkyne below is internal/unsymmetrical, internal/symmetrical, or terminal.
Classify the alkyne given below as internal/unsymmetrical, internal/symmetrical, or terminal.
How many of the following systematic names are correct? Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) 2-ethylhept-3-yne
(ii) 2-methylpent-3-yne
Identify the correct names. Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) hex-4-yne
(ii) 4-methylhex-2-yne
How many of the following systematic names are correct? Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) 4-propylpent-2-yne
(ii) 2-chlorohept-4-yne
Identify the correct names. Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) 4,5-dimethyloct-2-yne
(ii) 5-methylhept-2-yne
Draw the structures of the alkenes given below.
a. cis-2-butene
b. 3,4-dichlorobut-1-ene
c. 2-methylbut-1-ene
Write IUPAC names for the following alkenes.
a. (CH3CH2)2CH—CH2—CH=CH2
b. CH3—CH2—CH2—C(CH2)—CH2—CH2—CH3
Write an appropriate IUPAC name for each of the alkenes given below.
a. CH2=CH—CH=CH2
b. CH2=CH—CH(CH3)2
c. CH3—CH2—C(CH2)—CH3
There are some incorrect names of alkenes given below. Draw a consistent structure for each of these names and write a correct name for this structure.
a. 5-bromocyclopentadiene
b. 2-methylcyclohexene
Give structural formulas of two different alkyne molecules that correspond to each of the following molecular formulas. C4H6, C5H6 and C9H12.
Write structural formulas that correspond to each of the following compounds. 3-octyne, methylisopropylacetylene and ethynylcyclopentane.