17. Aromaticity
Aromaticity Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Refer to the concerted reactions shown below. Identify the reaction with a more stable transition state and justify your answer.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phenol is weakly acidic and can be deprotonated in basic solutions compared to cyclohexanol. The pKa of phenol is 10, while the pKa of cyclohexanol is 16. Explain why the pKa of phenol is lower than the pKa of cyclohexanol.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why are all the carbon-carbon bonds in benzene of the same length (1.39 Å)? Note: The average bond length of C―C is 1.53 Å and C=C is 1.31 Å.