4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Calculating Energy Difference Between Chair Conformations Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the pair of conformations shown below.
Determine the energy difference between the two conformations by comparing the Newman projections along the specified bonds in each.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
One chair conformer of cis-1,3,5-trimethylcyclohexane is 46.4 kJ/mol less stable than the other conformer. Using this information, determine the amount of steric strain that corresponds to a 1,3-diaxial interaction between two CH3 groups.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The compound, cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane, has two different chair conformers. Calculate the energy difference between its two conformers.