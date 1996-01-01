Mass Spectrometry Practice Problems
In the following mass spectrum, which of the labeled peaks (a to e) represents the McLafferty rearrangement of heptan-3-one?
There are two possible McLafferty rearrangements that 2-methyloctan-4-one can undergo. What products are formed in each case?
Use the rule of 13 to provide the molecular formula of a compound that contains C, H, and two O with M+ = 118.
Determine the possible number/s of C in a compound that contains C, H, and O with M+ = 98.
Determine the possible number/s of N in a neutral compound that contains C, H, and N with M+ = 84.
Provide the name of the hydrocarbon whose mass spectrum only shows a significant peak at m/z = 57 and M+ = 114.
Identify the six-membered ring with a significant peak at m/z = 111 and a molecular ion peak at m/z = 126.
Consider the following compound labeled with the O-18 isotope of oxygen. When this compound is hydrolyzed using either aqueous acid or base, the O-18 label ends up with the resulting alcohol.
Explain how you would experimentally confirm the presence of the O-18 label in the alcohol. Note that O-18 is not radioactive.