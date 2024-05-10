1. A Review of General Chemistry
Octet Rule Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of electrons Boron needed to either gain or lose to achieve noble gas electronic configuration and identify which noble gas this configuration achieved.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of electrons Calcium needed to either gain or lose in order to achieve noble gas configuration, and identify which noble gas this configuration attained.