6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Stability Practice Problems
16 problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
(a) Arrange the following carbocations in decreasing order of stability. (b) Determine which carbocation is likely to form first. (c) Which carbocation is expected to undergo the fastest reaction with a bromide ion (Br–)?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the organohalides A and B, where C―I bonds can undergo bond cleavage to form a carbocation and an iodide anion. Predict which organohalide (A or B) would undergo this process at a faster rate. Provide an explanation for your answer.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on resonance stabilization, identify which of the carbocations below is more stable.
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
In which of the following pairs of species is the first one more stable than the second one?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Briefly explain why ring opening takes place in opposite directions in the reactions shown below.