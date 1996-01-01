Nucleophiles and Basicity Practice Problems
Among pyridine and piperidine, which nitrogen atom exhibits the highest nucleophilicity? What factors contribute to its enhanced nucleophilicity?
a. Which of the following species is a stronger nucleophile in water?
b. Which one is a stronger nucleophile in DMSO?
c. Which one is a stronger base?
- CH3CH2O− or CH3CH2S−
Which of the following species is a better nucleophile?
a. CH3O− or CH3NH− in NH3
b. CH3O− or CH3NH− in DMSO
Which of the following species is a stronger nucleophile in a polar protic solvent?
a. F− or I−
b. F− or Cl−
Arrange the members of each of the following groups from most nucleophilic to least nucleophilic in methanol.
a. NH2− and PH2−
b. H2O, H2S, and H2Se
What change would be observed in the ratio of substitution and elimination products of ethyl iodide in methanol if we change the nucleophile from HO− to HS−?
Identify the stronger nucleophile in ethanol.
- CH3CH2O− (ethanolate) or CH3CH2OH (ethanol)
Arrange the following anions in decreasing order of their nucleophilicity in methanol.
Show what will happen if the solvent behaves as a nucleophile rather than as a base in step 2 of an E1 reaction.
Using alcohol as the solvent, figure out which nucleophile in each pair is the stronger one in the SN2 reaction and provide a brief explanation for your prediction.
(i) CH3NH2 or CH3PH2
(ii) CH3O− or H2O